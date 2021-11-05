Westshore Wealth LLC Has $684,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.33. 133,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $419.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

