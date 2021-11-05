Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $41.01. 2,201,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

