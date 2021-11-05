WhiteCoin One Day Volume Hits $14.16 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $686.78 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005757 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

