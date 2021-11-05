William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeannine Cimino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeannine Cimino purchased 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $25,174.00.

Shares of William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 million and a P/E ratio of 24.22. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Benin Management CORP grew its position in William Penn Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,869,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $160,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

