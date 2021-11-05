Wincanton (LON:WIN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Wincanton stock opened at GBX 382 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £475.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 375.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.58. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 217.68 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.