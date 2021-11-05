Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price decreased by Truist from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.