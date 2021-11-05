Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Truist Securities

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.30. 1,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,428. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.