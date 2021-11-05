Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

WTFC stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

