World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NYSE WWE traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,986. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $20,031,583,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4,656.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $15,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

