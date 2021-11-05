Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $8,684,623. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

