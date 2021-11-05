Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.
XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.
Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $8,684,623. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.