YAM (YAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One YAM coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

