Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

