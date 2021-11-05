Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman Buys 10,000 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,810,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,669,033.

Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.80. 237,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,291. The company has a market cap of C$154.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.09.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yangarra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

