Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.78

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 40407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yatsen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.