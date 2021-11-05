Ycash Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $18,496.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00268153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00105274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00141536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001196 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,756,356 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

