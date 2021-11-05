Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 42,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Yellow has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

