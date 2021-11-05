Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,519,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,536. Yelp has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yelp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.