YENTEN 24 Hour Volume Hits $441.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $92,753.07 and $441.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,980.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.61 or 0.07341062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.00324709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.30 or 0.00982777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00086927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00417644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00284994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00243095 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

