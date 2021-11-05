YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $896.09 or 0.01465818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00085199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.12 or 0.07294220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,379.05 or 1.00403663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022608 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

