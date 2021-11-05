Yield Guild Games (YGG) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00011154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $464.52 million and $107.06 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

