Yield Protocol (YIELD) Tops One Day Volume of $105,238.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $105,238.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.