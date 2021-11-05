Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce sales of $29.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.63 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $126.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.50 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.30 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 396,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,105 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. General Motors has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.