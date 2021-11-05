Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $102.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.90 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $404.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $433.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $428.01 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $455.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

RTLR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 388,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.