Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $2.88 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Chevron posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $10.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 159.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $113.51 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $115.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

