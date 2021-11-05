Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post $4.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the lowest is $3.69. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $18.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $245.96 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

