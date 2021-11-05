Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NSIT traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.99. 279,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock worth $1,146,227. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 341.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

