Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report sales of $340.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.39 million to $343.00 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 170,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $763.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $6,409,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

