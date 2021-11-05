Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.57. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 578,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,824. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.