Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

