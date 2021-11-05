Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

AIRC stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 464,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,633. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $34,350,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.