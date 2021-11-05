Zacks: Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.80 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DRRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 949,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,535. DURECT has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $284.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $154,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

