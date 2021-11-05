Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 57,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.