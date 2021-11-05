Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

