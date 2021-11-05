Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

MKC opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

