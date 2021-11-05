Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.63.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

