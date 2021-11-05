Zacks: Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.13. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 76.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $136,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 11,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

