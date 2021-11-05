Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVGO. Vertical Research assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.96 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EVgo by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

