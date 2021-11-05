Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Hold

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

