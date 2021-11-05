Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) to Hold

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth $9,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $9,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 186,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

