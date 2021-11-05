Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

TWOU has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.86.

TWOU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 15,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.87. 2U has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 2U by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

