Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to “Buy”

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,050 shares of company stock worth $20,355,453 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

