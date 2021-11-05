Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to “Hold”

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $95.36.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

