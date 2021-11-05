Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Strong-Buy

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MBIN stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

