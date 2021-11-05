Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) to “Buy”

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

NASDAQ OPT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

