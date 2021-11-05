Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) to “Buy”

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
NASDAQ OPT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
