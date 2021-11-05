Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

