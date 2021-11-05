Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Tops $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,980.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.61 or 0.07341062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.00324709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.30 or 0.00982777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00086927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00417644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00284994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00243095 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.