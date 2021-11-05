Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $852,758.24 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $83.73 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.82.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
