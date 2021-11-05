Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $852,758.24 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $83.73 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

