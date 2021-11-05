Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $95.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

ZG opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

