Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

