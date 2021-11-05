Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Issues Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. 11,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,127. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $886.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zogenix stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

